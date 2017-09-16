Worth Co. couple saves 3 after boat capsizes

The Bryans saved two men and a little girl, getting them on their boat. (Source: WALB)

A typical Saturday on the water at Lake Chehaw in Albany took a drastic turn for the Bryan family from Worth County one week ago.

"My husband and Don on the kneeboard noticed that there was a bunch of debris in the water," said Ginger Bryan, who said she didn't notice the debris at first.

As her husband picked up speed in the boat, she continuously asked him why.

"He finally turned around and said, 'someone's drowning up here,'" said Bryan.

Ginger said that's when the gravity of the situation became clear.

"I don't know that they would have made it another minute or two, really," said Paul Bryan, Ginger's husband.

"There was one person bobbing in the water real slow, like he was trying to come up," Ginger described.

At that point, Ginger threw on a life jacket and jumped in.

She and her husband Paul said they were able to save two men and a little girl, eventually getting them on their boat with the help of anonymous good Samaritans.

"I don't know how long we were there before they finally realized they were safe," Ginger said. "They just were delirious and scared."

But, the Bryans said they have had a hard time knowing Bernard Lofton, 45, who was also in the boat, didn't make it.

Crews searched for several days before finding his body at Nabs Landing Wednesday.

"Even though we were able to save three, it really bothers me that we didn't get there in time," Ginger said through tears.

The couple said they will stay in contact with the family of Lofton and the three people they rescued, even getting ready to visit each other's churches.

"They're like a part of me now," Ginger said. "I think about them constantly, and I worry about them constantly. I know they're going through a lot."

The Bryans said if they have any advice after what they saw, it's to always wear a life jacket when out on the water.

