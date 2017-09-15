Americus residents get power restored after 10K were in the dark

Americus residents now have power for the first time since Tropical Storm Irma this week.

Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency director said the next step for the county is to remove more than 11,000 cubic yards of storm damage.

They're working on identifying a staging area to dump all of the storm debris.

Each county also has to tally up the damage, volunteer hours worked, and other factors to see if they're eligible for FEMA or GEMA financial assistance.

Sumter County EMA Director Nigel Poole said storm victims likely won't get assistance from those organizations right away.

"The best bet right now is to contact your local disaster relief agency, like the American Red Cross, the Salvation Army or Samaritans Purse, these are the types of people who help you get through this event and help you rebuild and re-establish your living norm," Poole explained.

Georgia Power's outage map showed 12 outages in Sumter County on Friday night.

