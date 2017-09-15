Construction crews break ground on Leesburg train depot

Construction crews broke ground on the historic train depot in Leesburg.

Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said crews were putting in parking lot drainage the past two weeks.

Crews should be finished in 60 days.

Then they'll work on the interior of the building and finish up the landscaping.

Georgia Department of Transportation crews were also widening the road near the depot to three lanes, which should help with traffic congestion near 4th Street.

"We're trying to improve the left turn traffic at the traffic light. The left turn traffic that turns into the train depot, the left turn traffic that turns into the city hall and the police department," said Alexander.

Alexander said GDOT should finish widening the road in 90 days.

If there aren't any other weather-related events in Leesburg, the historic train depot should be ready by January.

