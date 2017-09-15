Deputy Commissioner: 50K storm claims, number expected to grow

Sumter County's Emergency Management Agency director said the next step for the county is to remove more than 11,000 cubic yards of storm damage.More >>
Leesburg City Manager Bob Alexander said crews were putting in parking lot drainage the past two weeks.?More >>
Thousands of homeowners across the state have filed insurance claims post-Tropical Storm Irma.More >>
Principal Kevin Daw said that he was concerned about his students not eating once school was canceled for the entire week.More >>
