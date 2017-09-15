Deputy Commissioner: 50K storm claims, number expected to grow

Thousands of homeowners across the state have filed insurance claims post-Tropical Storm Irma.

The Georgia Department of Insurance is closely monitoring insurance companies.

The department staff even issued a directive Friday encouraging those companies to show leniency for people affected by Irma.

Irma left her imprint on much of the Peach State.

Powerful wind gusts twisted power lines and uprooted trees toppled homes and smashed cars.

More than 50,000 people in Georgia have already filed storm claims

"Wind-related claims throughout the state. Obviously, in the coastal area, we're going to see a lot of flood-related claims," Deputy Insurance Commissioner Jay Florence said. That number is expected to grow.

In anticipation of those claims, the department asked insurance companies to be lenient on their customers' premium payments.

"This is not the time for an insurance company to cancel a policyholder. This is the time for the insurance company to pony up and pay what they owe," Florence remarked.

The department also asked them to have enough adjusters to handle a high volume of claims.

So if you have damage, here's what you need to do:

File the claim quickly. Take pictures of the damage. Keep receipts if you fix any damage so you can get reimbursed.

Then you need to hire a reputable contractor.

And you need to make sure they can do the work for the amount the insurance company agreed to pay.

"The last thing you want to do is overpay you know a contractor that comes out to do work and be stuck holding the bag when it's all done," Florence explained.

If you have issues with storm claims, call the state insurance department at 1-800-656-2298.

Staff members will also have an insurance claims village on Monday and Tuesday in Brunswick, and Wednesday and Thursday in Savannah.

