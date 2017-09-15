S.L. Mason Elementary feeds the community

S.L. Mason Elementary School grills for community members that were affected by Tropical Storm Irma. (Source: WALB)

Food always has a way of bringing people together.

S. L. Mason Elementary School Principal Kevin Daw said that he was concerned about his students not eating once school was canceled for the entire week so he decided to feed not only the students but also the entire community.

Daw said they bought enough food to feed 800 people.

He stated that it is times like these that the community needs someone to depend on.

"It says something about a sense of community and about family. We try to base our philosophy here at school as 'We're a family' and our community is a part of that family," said Daw.

Many people baked cookies and cakes as Daw and his staff grilled outside.

School is expected to resume on Monday, September 18th.

