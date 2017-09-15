Five teens dedicated to cleaning up Irma damage

Mackenzie Kieone, Darren Goff, Sabrina McGee, Callie McGee and Codi McGee all raised money to purchase a chainsaw to help clear debris. (Source: Jason Clanton)

Five youth in Nashville took the initiative to help restore their community after Tropical Storm Irma knocked down trees and power lines.

If traveling down Adel Highway, trees can be seen on the ground and homes without power after Tropical Storm Irma hit South Georgia on Monday.

Now that the storm has passed, community members have been struggling to get their lives back to normal.

But five young men and women from The Connection Church in Nashville decided to get together and help those in need.

“We were riding through town and we said 'you know what, why don't we try and help them out,' you know, do something for them to show our appreciation,” said Goff.

Darren Goff, Mackenzie Kieon, Sebrina, Callie and Codi McGee knew that they couldn't buy food or water so they put their money together and bought a chainsaw.

The five of them went through their community and began clearing people's yards.

“There's so many people that need help, older people can't get out there and cut up these big trees,” said Goff.

Goff is the oldest of the five.

He stated that he just wanted people to know that the youth do care about what happens to the people in their community.

“Us as young folks are not just sitting at home. We get out there and help other people,” said Goff.

Pastor Phil Turner said people should continue to love and help their neighbors out regardless of the situation.

“It's a shame it took all this hurricane for the good to come out. There's good everywhere,” said Turner.

