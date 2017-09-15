Lee Co. Medical Center process continues

On Friday the attorney for the proposed Lee County Medical Center spoke with the Department of the Community Health.

It's another step in the process of getting the hospital approved.

The attorney spoke with staff from DCH about issues within the application that could potentially deny the application.

In May, Lee County Commissioners officially filed the Certificate of Need Application with DCH to open a Lee County Medical Center at the former site of the Grand Island Golf Club.

The 60-bed hospital will be operated by Health Care Facilities Partners.

We are waiting to hear from commissioners to see how the discussion went.

Thursday, Crisp Regional Hospital filed a letter of opposition for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

