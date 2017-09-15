ASU students upset over financial aid

Students said they are being charged wrong amounts for the semester. (Source: WALB)

The office had more than one hundred students signed up on Friday. (Source: WALB)

The Albany State University's financial aid office has been packed all week.

Students there said they've recently seen new balances on their account that they aren't happy about.

Now they said they are being threatened to leave campus or their classes if the balances aren't paid in the next few days.

"They are saying I have to move out by Wednesday at five. And I am over an hour away. It's not right," said Brianne Fitzpatrick, a freshman at the school.

Albany State University students said they are frustrated.

Students claim there are new charges on their accounts but aren't getting help.

"When came to the office yesterday, I was number 279. When I came today I was number 80 but they still haven't got to number 80," explained Derrick Jones, a sophomore at the university.

Jones said he's been charged $2,000 for housing but doesn't live on campus.

"I'm frustrated," said Ladaysha Umble, a freshman.

Umble said she's from Athens, but said she has a balance of $8,000 because she's listed as an out-of-state student. She said the issue came up over the summer and was resolved. Earlier this week it happened again and she said the office told her it was resolved.

"But Thursday I got a note again saying I might be dropped from class if I don't pay this balance," said Umble.

Executive Director of Student Financial Services, Stephanie Lawrence said it's normal for the office to be this busy at this time of year because financial aid awards are still being processed.

"As students submit documents, we process, so if the documents come in a little later, it takes a little longer for the financial aid to be processed," explained Lawrence.

She said every student situation is different. This year the school has offered another way students can get help without going to financial aid.

"We're currently doing a one-stop-shop where they can meet with financial aid, the business office, academics and housing," said Lawrence. "So if the student has more charges than they have aid, we may be able to manipulate their housing to lower their charges to make sure we are meeting the needs of our students."

Lawrence said the one-stop-shop has been open all week in the library.

It will be open all next week for students as well from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Lawrence said the school is also having a workshop for students who need help filing financial aid starting October 1st. So if you had problems this year, now is the time to make sure you aren't in the office at this time next year.

