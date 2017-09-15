United Way gives $10K to organizations - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

United Way gives $10K to organizations

United Way gave $10,000 to community organizations on Friday. (Source: WALB) United Way gave $10,000 to community organizations on Friday. (Source: WALB)
The executive director of the Challenger Leagues is Jennifer Sapp. (Source: WALB) The executive director of the Challenger Leagues is Jennifer Sapp. (Source: WALB)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

United Way of Southwest Georgia gave $10,000 to several non-profit organizations on Friday.

United Way said it came from an anonymous donor, and they chose to give money to groups it doesn't always work with. 

One of them was the Challenger league, a group that puts together social and recreation activities for kids with special needs. 

The group was given a check for $2,000.

The executive director Jennifer Sapp said the money will be used to help pay for insurance and uniforms for the kids.

"To not have to go out in the community and beg for support, to actually have people contact you and want to be a part of your program lets me know we are doing something good," said Sapp.

United Way of Southwest GA President and CEO LaKisha Bryant Bruce said she's happy to give to these deserving organizations.

"Typically we are raising money to help our partner programs throughout the year, but today we are able to impact programs that are still doing noteworthy things in the community," said Bryant Bruce.

Other programs United Way gave to were the Lord's Pantry ($1,000), Love Thy Neighbor ($1,000), Albany Rescue Mission ($1,000) Faith Community Outreach Mission ($1,000), Mt. Olive Community Outreach Center and utility assistance ($1,000) and Girls Incorporated of Albany ($1,000).

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

