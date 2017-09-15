GAME OF THE WEEK (9/15/17): Clinch Co. vs. Irwin Co., 2015 title rematch

Clinch County and Irwin County aren't just region foes--but they're both Single-A public state title contenders.

The two clash in Ocilla Friday night for the WALB Game of the week.

Clinch County has won both of the last two in this series including the 2015 Single-A State title.

But they aren't playing in the Dome tonight. They'll be at Indian Field where Clinch has only won twice in the past two decades.

Both teams enter region play with 2-1 records.

The Indians had a short practice week due to Irma, but Buddy Nobles feels he has his team prepared for what should be an intense battle.

"They are huge. They have what I call eclipse players, they block out the sun," said Nobles at Thursday's practice. "They got some big jokers, and they got some great skill players too. They have a couple D1 players that are committed. they're well coached and they're just physically tough. They're a physically tough brand of kid, but we feel like we're a physically tough brand of kid too."

Kickoff is 7:30 Friday night at Indian field.

