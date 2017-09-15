ASU staff familiar with North Greenville, preparing Rams

Giardina and the Rams are off to a 2-0 start (Source: WALB)

Albany State is the 16th ranked team in Division II football because of execution and preparation.

And thanks to the coaching staff, the Golden Rams should be fully prepared Saturday night.

ASU is hosting North Greenville University out of South Carolina.

The current roster wasn't in the Blue and Gold when ASU last played the Crusaders, but Albany State's new head coach is much more familiar.

Gabe Giardina was the offensive coordinator at Charleston southern in 2015.

That season his offense hung 41 points on the Crusaders in a blowout win.

He and his coaching staff know what to expect and have spent the week preparing their ball club.

"(They're) very creative offensively. They do some unique things. I think it will be a great challenge for our defense because they do some things that are different than the teams we've seen so far," said Giardina. "And defensively they've seen our style of offense. You've got to get your guys ready, and just telling them hey look, they've seen this before. We've got to execute better than we have."