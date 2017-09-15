ASU staff familiar with North Greenville, preparing Rams

Albany State is the 16th ranked team in Division II football because of execution and preparation.
And thanks to the coaching staff, the Golden Rams should be fully prepared Saturday night.
Kickoff is at 7 p.m. Saturday at the ASU Coliseum.
The Golden Rams are off to their first 2-0 start since 2011.
