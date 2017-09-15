State help requested, received for people in Dawson

Piles of debris are in the right-of-way, a DOT crew was in Dawson to pick up debris. (Source: WALB)

The City of Dawson has reached out for state help as they recover from Tropical Storm Irma.

Storm debris is piled up along city streets in the right of way.

Friday, a Department of Transportation crew arrived after Dawson's City Manager Barney Parnacott called the Georgia Emergency Management Agency seeking assistance.

Parnacott said "several homes" have damage caused by falling trees, including one home on First Avenue that had a large pecan tree fall on it, ripping into the structure.

"I have declared it unfit so people will stop going in and out of it. The tree is still settling and it becomes a hazard to anyone in there," said Parnacott.

Parnacott doesn't know the total number of structures damaged in Dawson yet.

