Shellman school wins $25K grant

Shellman school wins $25K grant

(Source: Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School's website) (Source: Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School's website)
RANDOLPH CO., GA (WALB) -

Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School won a $25,000 grant from the Monsanto Grow Rural Education Fund.

The school plans to use the money to implement an aquaponics system.

Recently, three of their teachers went to Wisconsin to train as Master of Aquaponics.

School officials said it's a major accomplishment for them.

Right now the school serves 10 counties in our area including Dougherty, Lee and Terrell.

