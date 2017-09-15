Shellman school wins $25K grant

Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School won a $25,000 grant from the Monsanto Grow Rural Education Fund.

The school plans to use the money to implement an aquaponics system.

Recently, three of their teachers went to Wisconsin to train as Master of Aquaponics.

School officials said it's a major accomplishment for them.

Right now the school serves 10 counties in our area including Dougherty, Lee and Terrell.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!