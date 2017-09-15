Officials assess Irma's damage in Lee County

A tree went through this mobile home in Lee Co. (Source: WALB)

Strike teams wrapped up their assessment of damage in Lee County caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Forty-five residential structures have some kind of damage, seven of those had major damage.

Three businesses suffered slight damage, most of the buildings were not in use.

Lee County's EMA director and deputy EMA director met Friday to review the data, assembled by so-called strike teams that are made up of public safety and code enforcement personnel.

"And, they would report back to us in the EOC, and report which streets they had gone down so we could ensure a systematic approach to collecting data over the entire county," said Deputy Director Wesley Wells.

Wells said downed trees blocked 21 roads in Lee County, including five state highways.

He credited the sheriff's department and the National Guard with helping open roads around the county.

