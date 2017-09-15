Officials assess Irma's damage in Lee County - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Officials assess Irma's damage in Lee County

A tree went through this mobile home in Lee Co. (Source: WALB) A tree went through this mobile home in Lee Co. (Source: WALB)
Lee EMA Director and Deputy EMA Director review Irma stats. (Source: WALB) Lee EMA Director and Deputy EMA Director review Irma stats. (Source: WALB)
Lee Deputy EMA Director Wesley Wells. (Source: WALB) Lee Deputy EMA Director Wesley Wells. (Source: WALB)
LEE CO., GA (WALB) -

Strike teams wrapped up their assessment of damage in Lee County caused by Tropical Storm Irma.

Forty-five residential structures have some kind of damage, seven of those had major damage.

Three businesses suffered slight damage, most of the buildings were not in use.

Lee County's EMA director and deputy EMA director met Friday to review the data, assembled by so-called strike teams that are made up of public safety and code enforcement personnel.

"And, they would report back to us in the EOC, and report which streets they had gone down so we could ensure a systematic approach to collecting data over the entire county," said Deputy Director Wesley Wells.

Wells said downed trees blocked 21 roads in Lee County, including five state highways.

He credited the sheriff's department and the National Guard with helping open roads around the county.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go! 
Follow us on social     and download our apps!

  • More WALB News10 HeadlinesMore News HeadlinesMore>>

  • The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    The Latest: Irma weakens into a tropical depression

    Monday, September 11 2017 3:27 AM EDT2017-09-11 07:27:29 GMT
    Tuesday, September 12 2017 2:42 AM EDT2017-09-12 06:42:09 GMT
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>
    Irma weakened to a Category 1 storm as the massive hurricane zeroed in on the Tampa Bay region early Monday after hammering much of Florida with roof-ripping winds, gushing floodwaters and widespread power outages.More >>

  • United Way gives $10K to organizations

    United Way gives $10K to organizations

    Friday, September 15 2017 6:14 PM EDT2017-09-15 22:14:07 GMT
    United Way gave $10,000 to community organizations on Friday. (Source: WALB)United Way gave $10,000 to community organizations on Friday. (Source: WALB)

    United Way of Southwest Georgia gave $10,000 to several non-profit organizations on Friday. United Way said it came from an anonymous donor, and they chose to give money to groups it doesn't always work with. 

    More >>

    United Way of Southwest Georgia gave $10,000 to several non-profit organizations on Friday. United Way said it came from an anonymous donor, and they chose to give money to groups it doesn't always work with. 

    More >>

  • Shellman school wins $25K grant

    Shellman school wins $25K grant

    Friday, September 15 2017 5:16 PM EDT2017-09-15 21:16:05 GMT
    (Source: Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School's website)(Source: Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School's website)

    Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School won a $25,000 grant from the Monsanto Grow Rural Education Fund.

    More >>

    Southwest Georgia STEM Charter School won a $25,000 grant from the Monsanto Grow Rural Education Fund.

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly