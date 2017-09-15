Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office monitors businesses for price gou - WALB.com, South Georgia News, Weather, Sports

Dougherty Co. Sheriff's Office monitors businesses for price gouging during Irma

By Catherine Patterson, Anchor
Dougherty County Sheriff's Office monitors businesses for price gouging (Source: WALB) Dougherty County Sheriff's Office monitors businesses for price gouging (Source: WALB)
Investigators monitor prices for other essential items during an emergency. (Source: WALB) Investigators monitor prices for other essential items during an emergency. (Source: WALB)
Captain Craig Dodd Captain Craig Dodd
DOUGHERTY CO., GA (WALB) -

The Dougherty County Sheriff's office wants you to know it's monitoring businesses to make sure you're not taken advantage of during a natural disaster.

Dougherty County Sheriff Kevin Sproul and Captain Craig Dodd said when Governor Nathan Deal declared a state of emergency in Dougherty County, they started to monitor unleaded gas prices at every station in the county. 

Overall, Captain Dodd said they didn't find any cases of price gouging.

Dodd said higher prices at the pump were because of Colonial Pipeline's closure as a result of Harvey

"They were high, but they had gone up prior to the 8th because the Colonial Pipeline shut down. And so it was really not what you would say is price gouging. Price gouging is more like when during Katrina things went from $2.25 to over $3.20 and there was no cutoff. There was no gas cut off, everything was flowing just like normal," he said.

Captain Dodd said they also investigate price gouging for other essential items in the county. 

Since the state of emergency here has expired, it's too late to report gouging for Irma.

But hurricane season has just begun. 

If you suspect price gouging, call the Dougherty County Sheriff's Office at (229) 431-3259. 

