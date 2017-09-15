Program hopes to educate family, caregivers about resources for wanderers

APD is partnering with multiple organizations to teach about Project Lifesaver and other resources (Source: WALB)

The Albany Police Department is collaborating with multiple organizations to put on a potentially life-saving event.

It's called Salute to Saving Wanderers and it takes place Saturday morning at the Albany Civic Center.

People are invited to learn about Project Lifesaver, which is a free resource provided by APD to allow families to get access to a tracking device for their loved ones.

The event is for family members, caregivers, and anyone who provides services to children and adults with developmental disabilities, who may wander away.

"We had a recent event to occur here in the Albany area where we lost a child as a result of them wandering off and not being able to be found in enough time. So, Project Lifesaver is a resource here in our community that we just assume that more people need to know about," said Behavior Analyst Katrina Wilburn-Beckhom.

The event is free to attend.

It will start at 10 a.m. and end at 2 p.m.

