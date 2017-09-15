HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 schedule and scores

Here is your week 5 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:

GAME OF THE WEEK:

Clinch Co. @ Irwin Co.

GHSA:

Colquitt Co. @ Brookwood

Newton @ Lowndes

Tift Co. @ Parkview

Luella @ Lee Co.

Early Co. @ Bainbridge

Americus-Sumter @ Westover

Hardaway @ Cairo

Cook @ Berrien

Thomasville @ Worth Co.

Brooks Co. @ Pierce Co.

Miller Co. @ Baconton

Pelham @ Calhoun Co.

Mitchell Co. @ Chattahoochee Co.

Randolph-Clay @ Stewart Co.

Seminole co. @ Terrell Co.

Turner Co. @ Telfair Co.

GISA:

Westwood @ Brookwood

Deerfield @ Pinewood Christian

Fullington @ Southwest GA

Tiftarea @ Terrell

Clearwater Intl @ Valwood

GICAA:

Sherwood Christian Vs. Unity Prep

SATURDAY:

Spencer @ Dougherty (2:00)

Southland @ Holy spirit (7:30)

RESCHEDULED OR POSTPONED:

Northside, WR @ Ware Co. (9/22)

Rockdale Co. @ Fitzgerald (10/7)

Thomas CC @ Valdosta

CANCELED:

Univ Christian (FL) @ Coffee

Rutland @ Crisp Co.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!