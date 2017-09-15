HIGH SCHOOL FOOTBALL: Week 5 schedule and scores

Here is your week 5 high school football schedule and the final scores as they come in:
GAME OF THE WEEK:
Clinch Co. @ Irwin Co.
GHSA:
Colquitt Co. @ Brookwood
Newton @ Lowndes
Tift Co. @ Parkview
Luella @ Lee Co.
Early Co. @ Bainbridge
Americus-Sumter @ Westover
Hardaway @ Cairo
Cook @ Berrien
Thomasville @ Worth Co.
Brooks Co. @ Pierce Co.
Miller Co. @ Baconton
Pelham @ Calhoun Co.
Mitchell Co. @ Chattahoochee Co.
Randolph-Clay @ Stewart Co.
Seminole co. @ Terrell Co.
Turner Co. @ Telfair Co.
GISA:
Westwood @ Brookwood
Deerfield @ Pinewood Christian
Fullington @ Southwest GA
Tiftarea @ Terrell
Clearwater Intl @ Valwood
GICAA:
Sherwood Christian Vs. Unity Prep
SATURDAY:
Spencer @ Dougherty (2:00)
Southland @ Holy spirit (7:30)
RESCHEDULED OR POSTPONED:
Northside, WR @ Ware Co. (9/22)
Rockdale Co. @ Fitzgerald (10/7)
Thomas CC @ Valdosta
CANCELED:
Univ Christian (FL) @ Coffee
Rutland @ Crisp Co.
