Man arrested in Albany Humane Society animal cruelty case

Albany police have arrested a man they were looking for in connection to an Albany Humane Society animal cruelty case.

Michael Mackey, 27, was taken into custody around 8 p.m. Thursday night after police issued a warrant for aggravated cruelty to an animal.

Mackey has been booked into the Dougherty County Jail.

Police originally arrested the former Albany Humane Society Director Andy Sartiano after she was accused of giving a directive to an employee to improperly euthanize a cat by telling them to break the cat's neck, which would not be following protocol.

According to APD, the employee did as Sartiano requested and both of them were fired.

