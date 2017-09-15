Feeling a draft? Protect these 5 places for maximum impact

Garages tend to be at risk for needing better insulation. Without a well-insulated garage, you could be allowing heat to escape in the winter. (Source: JillK61 via Flickr)

Fiberglass insulation is one of the most common types of insulation. It can be rolled and attached to any new construction or existing wall cavity and is available in a variety of sizes and types.

Learn how you can best reduce your energy costs when using fiberglass insulation and weather sealers to these places.

Attic

Attic insulation has the hardest job of all the insulation in your home. During cooler months, heat produced by gas or electric heaters rises to the attic. Without insulation, it cannot be kept inside efficiently.

Garage

Garages tend to be at risk for needing better insulation. Without a well-insulated garage, you could be allowing heat to escape in the winter. Garages are not under as much stress from rising air currents like the attic. But they can still leak heat, which means leaking money due to higher energy costs.

Access doors to attic

Even if your attic is insulated, the access door to it can be a source of heat loss. This is because of the gap created when placing the door in the ceiling. Help make sure heat doesn't escape through this attic entry by insulating the back side of the door and adding weather strips to the edges.

Plumbing and recessed lights

Experts say places where plumbing enters a room in the ceiling, as well as recessed lights, can be a cause of heat loss. That may sound odd since many recessed light fixtures produce quite a bit of heat themselves. But the air you want to have inside can still find a way out through these places. Using a flexible, high-temperature caulk is recommended to fill gaps around these areas.

Doors, windows, and the dollar test

Even if you keep your doors closed, heat could be escaping through gaps around the edges of them. You can test the weatherstripping of your doors to the outside with a dollar bill. Simply close a door or window with the dollar positioned across the weatherstrip. If the dollar can fall out, the gap is too large. If you can't pull it out, the weatherstrip is working correctly by stopping the air.

Fiberglass insulation fast facts

3 types available: faced, unfaced, and blown

Can be attached to any wall cavity or new construction project

Lower up-front cost

Moderate to high insulating ability

