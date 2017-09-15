DOCO Library begins temporary fine forgiveness program

The library uses the money from the fines to pay for new materials, like new books (Source: WALB)

The Dougherty County Public Library is trying to help those with fines in a unique way.

The library has hidden special rocks all over town. Each rock has a sticker saying that it's a fine forgiveness rock. There's around 10 of them.

Those who find a rock can take it to the Dougherty County Public Library to receive a $1 off their fines.

"Some people may need a little bit of extra help or they forget. So, it's pretty common for people to have fines and it's okay," said Administrative Assistant Krista Dixon.

There is no due date when it comes to returning the rocks. The branches will continue to accept them until each one is returned.

In addition to the fine forgiveness rocks, the library has also hidden two other rocks. Those who find the other rocks will be given a free library tote bag.

The library is posting hints on its Facebook page to help people out.

Dixon said the library doesn't always have a fine forgiveness program, but with September being Library Card Sign-Up Month, they wanted to help people with their fines.

