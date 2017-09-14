Leesburg church volunteers to help cleanup debris on Saturday

One Leesburg church is organizing groups of volunteers to put on their work gloves on and help with storm debris cleanup.

This Saturday, volunteers from Leesburg United Methodist Church have organized a cleanup day.

The whole idea behind the effort was to help the elderly in Leesburg who are unable to clean up limbs, branches, and other debris left by Tropical Storm Irma.

Organizer Sean Nix said helping out those in need comes naturally to members of the church.

"That's one thing here at Leesburg United Methodist Church that we do here," said Nix. "It's a big family here. We love helping people. And with something like this, especially people who need help at this time, and everybody that can, we'd be glad for them to come and help out too."

The Church of Latter Day Saints in Albany is also joining in on the cleanup this Saturday.

If you know an elderly person who needs help with storm debris, or if you would like to volunteer, you can contact Nix at (229) 886-3380.

