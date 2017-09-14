Second Harvest feeds kids suffering from Irma power outages

Second Harvest Food Bank is feeding kids with food insecurities this week as many are still without power. (Source: WALB)

About 1,000 meals were given out in total.

Second Harvest staff said the meals are coming from donations into the food bank and not from budgeted programs.

"Low income families, especially the ones that are here, didn't have power for several days. So one of the centers right down the road actually just got power back last night. Even if they do have some food in the home, a lot of it has gone bad at this point and they may not be able to get new food for a couple of weeks, so we feel like its very important to fill in during this very critical time for these kids," said Second Harvest of South Georgia CEO Frank Richards.

The mobile food pantry will be out again on Friday in the Hudson Dockett and Ora Lee West Neighborhoods.

