Moultrie crews head to help Thomasville get power restored

With the power back on in Moultrie, you'd think the crews would be able to take a much-deserved break, but the crews aren't stopping just yet.

They're now helping their neighbors in Thomasville.

Thomasville still has about 64 power outages remaining, most involve broken power poles and Moultrie crews said they are happy to help.

"They really should go home and rest. They're committed to their neighbors and their families. Thomasville helps them out because that's what these guys do if we help each other we help our neighbor," said City Manager Pete Dillard.

This is the second group to offer aid to the city of Thomasville.

On Wednesday, Thomasville received help from North Georgia.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!