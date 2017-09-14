Tift Area GA Power works to restore all by Friday

Georgia Power Crews are working in several areas of South Georgia to restore power. (Source: WALB)

Linemen are continuing to restore power for thousands in South Georgia.

As of Thursday morning, Georgia Power of Tifton said they had 1,500 people in their coverage area without power.

Most of those people are living in Braxton, Pierson and Tifton.

Area manager Lynn Lovett said there was extensive damage, which is why it's taking so long for power to be restored.

Lovett said because there are many lines down and broken poles, it will take time to fix.

"We have seen extensive damage in a lot of the areas where it's taken us a while we needed tree crews. It's been tough for us to get in certain areas," explained Lovett.

Georgia Power is part of a mutual assistance network which is made up of companies across the country.

On Thursday in the Tifton coverage area, there was 8,000 personnel working. Roughly, 3,000 of them are from out of town.

Lovett said the goal is to have 95 percent of people restored by the end of Friday in her area.

