Tift Area GA Power works to restore all by Friday

A burglary suspect was caught after Albany police said he sold stolen goods at a pawn shop.More >>
A Thomas County man is now facing trafficking charges after investigators said he accepted a package hand delivered to him by drug squad Agents.More >>
One Leesburg church is organizing groups of volunteers to put on their work gloves on and help with storm debris cleanup.More >>
Second Harvest Food Bank is feeding kids with food insecurities this week as many are still without power.More >>
