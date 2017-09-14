Recycle your electronics, medicines and more on Saturday in Albany

You can bring your electronics, medicines and documents to the Civic Center in Albany on Saturday for recycling.

It's the 13th annual e-recycling event.

Your unwanted electronics, like computers and televisions, will be collected and the parts will be recycled.

There will be a $20 charge for TV sets and a $10 charge for CRT monitors to cover the cost of removing hazardous mercury and lead in them.

"You drive up and just pop your trunk or lift the back of your SUV up and we will take it out and put it where it goes and you are on your way to do whatever you want to do on your Saturday," said Keep Albany Dougherty Beautiful Executive Director Judy Bowles.

Any type of medication will be accepted anonymously and incinerated.

Personal documents will be shredded to prevent identity theft.

Even your old ink cartridges will be recycled.

The event Saturday from 9 a.m. until 1 p.m. in the parking lot behind the Civic Center.

