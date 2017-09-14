A group of Smithville residents still waiting on power

Georgia Power hopes to have power restored to all Smithville residents by Saturday.

The northern Lee County community took a hard hit from Irma, losing both power and water.

The power was restored to the community Wednesday evening, including the well system, but there are still an estimated 20 homes without power according to residents, mainly along Church Street.

The Albany area manager for Georgia Power wasn't sure of the exact reason for the delay but said often times they have to call in tree crews to remove downed trees before the linemen can complete a job safely.

