'Among the biggest' power outages for GA Power

Georgia Power expects 95 percent of its customers will have electricity by the end of this weekend.

The entire state of Georgia was hit by Tropical Storm Irma, and nearly half of Georgia Power customers lost power.

There are more than 8,000 Georgia Power personnel in the field working on restoring service.

The Albany area manager explained that massive restoration efforts like this are tricky, and the linemen have to "isolate" the tough fixes and come back to them later.

"They may see that there neighbors have power. In situations like that, most often, it is because their area could not get energized when our workers were out there," said Smith.

Smith said the entire Southeast was affected, and with resources already supporting Hurricane Harvey relief efforts, Georgia Power had to pull linemen from greater distances than usual.

Smith believes it is among the biggest outages ever for Georgia Power.

