Wild Adventures to thank first responders with free admission

First responders will get free admission into Wild Adventures this weekend. (Source: WALB)

Wild Adventures is offering free admission for first responders that helped following the aftermath of Tropical Storm Irma.

First responders can get into the Valdosta theme park for free this Saturday and Sunday.

Wild Adventures is doing this to say thank you to the men and women who helped others after Irma.

You must have proof of employment, like an ID badge or business card to get free admission.

