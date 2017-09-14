Thomasville not overlooking Friday night's bout with Worth County

Thomasville football is rolling on all cylinders.

Their bye week was disrupted at bit by Hurricane Irma, but the bulldogs will return to the field this weekend.

Thomasville will pay a visit to Worth County Friday night.

The 3-0 Bulldogs have been nothing short of dominant in the early goings.

They're allowing just over 7 points per game and are averaging 41 themselves.

The Georgia Sports Writer's association have them ranked 7th in Class-AA.

With them going up against the win-less Rams, Zach Grage is making sure they don't get too comfortable.

"We go in and you cant read the papers, you can't look and see a 3-0 against a 0-4 team, you don't just ever show up," reminded 2nd year Bulldogs coach Grage. "That's why the Twins play the Yankees every now and then, they should lose on paper, but, we've got to go this week and we've got to be sharp."

As good as his squad has played, they aren't quite where he needs them to be come November.

"We've got to cut down on the penalties I told the kids we're not expecting to punt and that's against anybody. If we execute offensively, defensively special teams, then we should take care of business on Friday night."

Thomasville snapped a 7-game skid to worth last year, and they will try to make it two in a row in this series.

Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Milt Miller field.

