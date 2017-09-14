Crisp Regional Hospital files letter of opposition to Lee Co. Medical Center

In a letter submitted to the Department of Community Health, Crisp Regional Hospital officially filed a notice of opposition for the proposed Lee County Medical Center.

The opposition was filed September 7 by the President and CEO of Crisp Regional Hospital, Steven Gautney.

This is the first hospital to oppose the medical center, although it is already facing opposition from Dougherty County commissioners.

Below is a copy of the notice of opposition:

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!