Thomas Co. man arrested after bath salts delivered by drug agents

A Thomas County man is now facing trafficking charges after investigators said he accepted a package hand delivered to him by drug squad Agents.

Homeland Security notified the Thomas County Drug Squad of a suspicious package addressed to Shondriquez James from China.

Inside they found four ounces of bath salts.

Drug squad agents knocked on James's door last week and delivered the package.

James was taken into custody and charged with Schedule I trafficking.

