Man arrested after selling stolen goods at Albany pawn shop

A burglary suspect was caught after Albany police said he sold stolen goods at a pawn shop.

Ronald Mingo is now facing eight charges in connection to three burglary investigations.

Detectives said Mingo pawned multiple stolen items from homes on Hilltop Drive, Forest Glen Drive and Edgewood Lane over a three-week time span in August.

Mingo was taken into custody at the Brooks Plaza Thursday afternoon.

