WALB ALBANY AREA PLAYER OF THE WEEK (9/14/17): Hill surges Westover past rival

There were plenty of kids who had a big game this past weekend in the area, but to do so against a rival in front of a ruckus crowd is what made Cam'ron Hill the WALB player of the week.

The Westover receiver helped propel the Patriots to a 40-13 win over Dougherty Friday night.

Hill pulled in 4 catches for 119 yards and this 85-yard touchdown in the process.

This is the second straight year Hill received the award.

As for the Patriots they improved to 2-1 with the victory--and the victory is the only thing on Hill's mind.

"It's something about (the rivalry), its just for the audience, for the people, the crowd, we're more focused on winning region games."

Region games is what's next for Westover.

They face Americus-Sumter at Hugh Mills tomorrow night to open region 1-AAAA play.Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

