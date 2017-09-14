Crews from around GA help Crisp Co. get power back on

Two crews from Marietta and two crews from Calhoun are helping. (Source: WALB)

Thursday, around 100 Crisp County homes still did not have power as of 11 a.m. (Source: WALB)

crews from across the state are helping Southwest Georgians get their power back on. (Source: WALB)

With hundreds of homes still without power after Irma, crews from across the state are helping Southwest Georgians get their lights, refrigerators and air conditioning back on.

"This was by far the worst storm we've had since I've been here, and I've been here 40 years," said Steve Rentfrow, General Manager of Crisp County Power Commission.

Thursday, Tropical Storm Irma's effects were still visible around Cordele, with around 100 homes who still did not have power as of 11 a.m.

"(We had) multiple outages from trees, limbs, broken poles, lines on the ground," said Rentfrow.

Through a mutual aid agreement with Electric Cities of Georgia, the Crisp County Power Commission asked for help getting power back to the city.

ECG sent four crews that arrived Wednesday. Two came from Marietta, Georgia and two came from Calhoun, Georgia.

"Anytime we can go help another city in need of help, we're glad to do so," said Les Wilson, a Power Line Crew Foreman with Marietta Power.

"We've been working 16-hour days, trying to get everybody on, just as quick as we could get 'em," said Keith Stephens, an Engineering Technician with Crisp County Power Commission.

Speaking to those crew members for even just a few minutes, you can tell they put their heart behind the effort.

Those crews use the word "brotherhood" to describe why they do what they do.

"It's more like a family, because you spend more time with these guys than you do your own physical family," said Stephens.

He and Wilson said the support from the citizens who may or may not have power has helped drive their work the past few days.

"Offering us water, food, anything we needed, so the support for the community down here has been good," said Wilson.

Rentfrow said that crews did lower Lake Blackshear by one foot ahead of Irma, but there is no need to open the flood gates, because the Flint River is not expected to flood due to this storm.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!