Police issue warrants in Albany Humane Society animal cruelty case

By Krista Monk, Digital Content Producer
Michael Mackey (Source: Albany Police Department) Michael Mackey (Source: Albany Police Department)
ALBANY, GA (WALB) -

The Albany Police Department has issued warrants and is now looking for another person in the animal cruelty case at the Albany Humane Society.

According to APD, Michael Mackey, 27, is wanted for aggravated cruelty to an animal.

On Wednesday, former Albany Humane Society Director Andy Sartiano was arrested for cruelty to an animal. 

Police said Sartiano is accused of giving a directive to an employee to improperly euthanize a cat by telling them to break the cat's neck, which would not be following protocol.

A report by the Albany Police department said the employee did as Sartiano requested and they were both fired as a result.

Anyone with information on Mackey's whereabouts is asked to call CrimeSTOPPERS at (229) 436-TIPS or the Albany Police Department.

