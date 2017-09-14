GA Dept. of Revenue extends deadlines due to Irma

The Georgia Department of Revenue is postponing until January 31, 2018, some deadlines for people who live in, and businesses whose principal place of business is located, in the Irma disaster area, if the person or business was been affected by the disaster.

The postponement applies to return filing, tax payment, and other time-sensitive acts as specified by the Internal Revenue Service.

This includes taxpayers who had a valid extension to file their 2016 return that was due to run out on Oct. 16, 2017.

It also includes the quarterly estimated income tax payments originally due on Sept. 15, 2017, and Jan. 16, 2018, and the quarterly payroll and excise tax returns normally due on Oct. 31, 2017.

CLICK HERE for more information.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!