Dalton crew helps Sylvester power get going

Sylvester's Utilities superintendent is thanking a dozen men from north Georgia, who helped get the city's power restored after Irma.

The crew came from Dalton, near the Tennessee state line, as part of a mutual aid agreement with Electric Cities of Georgia.

Sylvester Utilities Superintendent Tyree McGee says he's not sure if Sylvester has ever needed the help before, but his crews have helped other cities in previous disasters.

He says both the Sylvester and Dalton crews worked hard to help the people of Sylvester.

"It's a total team effort from everybody here," McGee said. "I think it gets in everybody's blood and they're really eager to get out and help people and restore power and get our customers back on. That's our main goal."



Thursday, Sylvester crews were working on individual homes which had damage, leaving them without power. At the height of the storm, 85 percent of Sylvester lost power.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

