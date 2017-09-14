National Guard distributes emergency items at Civic Center

The Albany Civic Center has seen a steady line of cars over the past two days, as National Guard men and women distribute supplies to victims of the storm.

They are handing out emergency meal kits, water, tarps and other essentials provided by the Georgia Department of Defense to Dougherty County.

About 600 cars went through on Wednesday, and Emergency Management officials expect they served about 800 people, because some cars had multiple families in them.

"Even if they didn't sustain a lot of damage because of the storms, they lost their food for the week with their power being out," said deputy director of Dougherty County EMA, Jenna Wirtz. "So this is just enough to get them through."

Walter Clark is a Dougherty County resident who went through on Thursday morning. He said his roof was damaged by the storm and things have been tough. He said he was happy to see help is available.

"It's nice because when you get someone to help you don't have to go out and purchase it for yourself. So you really can't beat what they are doing," said Clark as he left with a car filled with supplies.

The National Guard will continue handing out items through 5:00 p.m. on Thursday, or as long as they have supplies left.

Officials also spoke with residents about damage to their homes.

If you have not already reported damage to your home in Dougherty County, call the Albany Fire Department.

