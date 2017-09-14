Body of missing boater found on Lake Chehaw after boat capsizes

The body of missing boater was found after a nearly week long search on Lake Chehaw. (Source: WALB)

The body of missing boater was found after a nearly week long search on Lake Chehaw.

Dougherty County Coroner Michael Fowler confirmed that the Albany Fire Department Dive Team found the body of Bernard Lofton, 45, Wednesday evening at Nabs Landing.

The search began on Saturday when a boat capsized near the Cromartie Beach boat ramp.

Three other passengers were on the boat, but were all accounted for Saturday.

On Tuesday, officials found the boat that capsized after needing to halt the search because of Tropical Storm Irma.

The preliminary investigation indicates Lofton drowned, but the official cause of death won't be determined until an autopsy is performed.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!