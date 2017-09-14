Editorial: Linemen are real heroes

Many of our viewers were left in the dark due to tropical storm Irma, but thanks to the quick response from Georgia Power, Georgia EMC’s and local utilities, many of homes that could have been in the dark for days now have power.

Power companies wasted little time in calling in mutual aid from as far as Indiana to come down to assist with power restoration.

Entire gymnasiums were used to house linemen while they worked around the clock to get the power back on.

Statewide more than a million people lost power. As of Wednesday, Georgia Power went from 800,000 customers without power to just over three hundred thousand in a matter of 24 hours.

EMC outages went from 550,000 on Tuesday, to just over 250,000 by Wednesday.

While it’s frustrating for those still in the dark, remember these linemen risk their lives and continue to do so as they go into the hardest hit areas to get lights back on to homes around south Georgia.

So if you see a power crew, remember to thank them for the work they do to keep safe and out of the dark.

