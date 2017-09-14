Angry over generator, Coffee man arrested for shooting

As crews work hard to get everyone's power restored after Irma tore down lines, many people are using generators. One Coffee County man, who had been drinking, became so annoyed with the sound of a generator that he started shooting, according to authorities.

Coffee County deputies responded to a residence off Keven Adam Road when a citizen told them that his neighbor, Steven Consado Gomez, Jr., had fired multiple gunshots in the area, because he was mad about a power generator running throughout the day.

Deputies heard a gunshot coming from Gomez’s residence, so they investigated. Gomez told them he was upset, because he was tired of hearing the his neighbor's generator.

He admitted to firing the gunshots in frustration.

Deputies discovered that Gomez was a convicted felon, out on probation. He was arrested at the scene and transported to the Coffee County Jail, where he faces two counts of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

