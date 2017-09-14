Albany Sam's Club waives membership to help Irma recovery

The Sam’s Club on Westover Road in Albany is temporarily waiving its membership requirements for people affected by Hurricane Irma.

The membership waiver began Wednesday, September 13.

In a press release, the store said "During a time of emergency the priority at Sam's Club is to identify the best ways to serve the communities it calls home. That's why the club location in Albany welcome everyone in the community to shop and get recovery supplies."

The Albany location is open Monday through Friday 10 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., Saturday 9 a.m. - 8:30 p.m., and Sunday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

