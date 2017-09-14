Albany-Dougherty EMA: 'We were ready' after Irma

"I think it's really great because the community can see that we were leaning forward" (Source: WALB)

Albany-Dougherty County emergency management officials said recovery after Tropical Storm Irma is moving smoothly thanks to their preparations before the storm hit.

Jenna Wirtz, emergency management specialist for Albany-Dougherty Co. EMA, said she's grateful they were able to put planning and work into preparing the city and county for Irma.

Much of the community has already been in recovery mode since the January storms. She said it was important for them to make sure additional impacts from Irma were as minimal as possible.

"I think it's really great because the community can see that we were leaning forward, we were ready to help them and we weren't just sitting back to see what would happen. We were ready and we wanted to make sure that they had the resources they would need to be able to recover more quickly," said Wirtz.

Wirtz said recovery is moving along at a pretty good pace. State emergency management representatives are already on the ground. EMA officials asked them to be in Albany prior to the storm so impacts could be dealt with immediately.

A point of distribution, or POD, has also been set up for Irma victims. EMA officials reached out to GEMA to provide this resource before the storm.

People affected by Irma can receive emergency meals, ice, water and other supplies. It will operate Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

