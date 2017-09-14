Thomasville PD search for McDonald's armed robbery suspect

Thomasville police are searching for a suspect they say robbed several McDonald's employees with a gun.

It happened around midnight on Wednesday at the McDonald's on East Jackson Street.

The two employees said they were walking outside with the deposit envelope after locking up and a man told them to drop the cash.

"Its pretty normal when business are locking up for the nighttime hours for businesses to call and ask for people to call and ask for a police escort. That didn't happen in this situation," said Capt. Maurice Holmes, TPD.

Police describe the male suspect as 6-foot-1, wearing a long black sleeve shirt with a red bandana over his face.

If you have any information, call the Thomasville Police Department.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!