GA Search and Rescue team deploys to Camden Co.

Georgia Search and Rescue Task Force Two was requested by GEMA to go to the coast to help with search and rescue missions after Tropical Storm Irma.

Rescue officials from Lowndes, Decatur, Colquitt, and Thomas Counties have deployed for up to nine days.

The coast of Georgia, specifically Camden County, received more rain than wind.

This caused widespread flooding, leaving people in need of evacuation from their homes, and relocation.

Valdosta Assistant Fire Chief Brian Boutwell said he's glad to be able to help.

"We're blessed to be a part of a community such as Valdosta and Lowndes County, where we all came together. We efficiently worked through the storm, and we were able to restore and recover enough that we can now we can deploy some of our resources," said Boutwell.

The four counties, known as 'Area Two,' deployed a team of 33 members.

