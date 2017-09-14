Bad weather 'follows' Albany couple

After two years of feeling that bad weather just follows them, one Albany couple is counting their blessings.

"We've got a little cloud over our head. Something is following us around," said Ron Simpson.

He's lived with his wife in Albany for 17, years but also have a home on St. Simons Island. That home was nearly destroyed last year during Hurricane Matthew.

Then the family went through the two tornadoes here in Albany, and now they're feeling Irma's impact in both locations.

The couple said things could have turned out much worse.

"We're alive and we can start over," Simpson said. "Whatever is just damaged. You can drive around and see other people's problems, and your is minor compared to theirs."

The Simpson said they hope the weather settles down in Georgia this year.

Copyright 2017 WALB. All rights reserved.

Keep up with WALB on the go!

Follow us on social and download our apps!