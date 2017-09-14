Lanier Co. residents still waiting for power

Thomasville police are searching for a suspect they say robbed several McDonald's employees with a gun. It happened around midnight on Wednesday at the McDonald's on East Jackson Street.More >>
Thomasville police are searching for a suspect they say robbed several McDonald's employees with a gun. It happened around midnight on Wednesday at the McDonald's on East Jackson Street.More >>
Eleven crews are working around the clock in Thomasville trying to get power restored. The City of Thomasville said there are currently around 300 outages still remaining.More >>
Eleven crews are working around the clock in Thomasville trying to get power restored. The City of Thomasville said there are currently around 300 outages still remaining.More >>
One Coffee County man, who had been drinking, became so annoyed with the sound of a generator that he started shooting, according to authorities.More >>
One Coffee County man, who had been drinking, became so annoyed with the sound of a generator that he started shooting, according to authorities.More >>
The Thomasville based company went on 'Hurricane Mode' beginning last week.More >>
The Thomasville based company went on 'Hurricane Mode' beginning last week.More >>