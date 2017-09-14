Lanier Co. residents still waiting for power

Many trees and power lines toppled down in Lanier County.

Residents there said some of the power lines actually kept trees from falling on to the roads.

Lynn Berryhill lives just outside of Lakeland and has been without power since Sunday night.

"I think it's just so massive, that they just aren't able to get to people. I think it's just been more than they can handle," said Berryhill.

Berryhill said Georgia Power crews made sure the lines were no longer active, and all she can do now is play the waiting game.

