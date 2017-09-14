Lowndes Co. wades through Irma damage

Lowndes County and Valdosta have made significant progress in restoring power and clearing the streets, after painful punch from Irma.

Although some areas are still without power, Public Information Officer Paige Dukes said all power should be restored by the end of the week.

Dukes said operations will now be geared toward debris removal. She suggested that people contact their hauler or solid waste management provider to see what their options are.

She said that the county has options for people that may be struggling with damage and debris removal.

"We are keeping a list of people who need help and we're also keeping a list of people who are volunteering to provide help, and we're trying to match those up, we can't make any guarantees, but we're trying to help everyone get back on their feet," said Dukes.

Lowndes County officials encourage community members to be safe as they remove debris from their property.

