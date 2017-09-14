GDOT CHAMP and HERO crews are highway angels

Albany-Dougherty County emergency management officials said recovery after Tropical Storm Irma is moving smoothly thanks to their preparations before the storm hit.More >>
The Georgia Department of Transportation was out on I-75 Wednesday helping evacuees get home safely, and their work is appreciated.More >>
Lowndes County and Valdosta have made significant progress in restoring power and clearing the streets.More >>
One Albany couple is counting their blessings. They said in the past two years, the bad weather seems to be following them.More >>
