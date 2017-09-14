GDOT CHAMP and HERO crews are highway angels

Many people from Florida are on the roadways headed back South to their homes.

The Georgia Department of Transportation was out on Interstate 75 Wednesday, assisting evacuees who are trying to get home safely.

The CHAMP and HERO crews are out on the roads, helping drivers who run out of gas, or have car trouble on the side of the interstate.

The crews have been out since before the storm hit.

We spoke with Billy Vines, an evacuee from Cross City, Florida, who was appreciative of all the help Georgians have offered-- including free food stands, gas cards, and gift cards.

He said it made such a difference during this difficult time.

"I want to thank Georgia from my heart; thanks for helping the evacuees. Without you guys, we wouldn't be able to get home. We just left with little money. Forgive me for breaking down," said Vines.

