4K Americus, Sumter Co. residents without power

Thousands of residents in Americus and Sumter County were still in the dark Wednesday night.

Sumter County Emergency Management Director Nigel Poole said 4,000 people were without power.

This is after nearly 10,000 residents lost power after Tropical Storm Irma on Monday.

Georgia Power is still reporting more than 250 outages with more than 2,500 customers affected.

Utility crews were out cutting down trees leaning against power lines on Wednesday afternoon.

Many residents have uprooted trees on their front lawns and some trees are still blocking roads.

County leaders cleared many of the trees on the streets but dozens need to be removed.

"We're really just waiting for power restoration as the main thing. At this point, we're watching it closely. We know we have some special needs people that have no power and we got some people that also need power, they're losing items in their refrigerator," Poole remarked.

Poole said since the entire state is badly damaged, it's impossible to get an estimated time of power restoration.

He's asking residents to continue to be patient with utility crews.

